St John responded to the incident on Barrett Rd in Temple View, Waikato at 2.43pm. Photo / Supplied

Two people have been taken to Waikato Hospital following a small plane crash in Hamilton.

A St John spokesperson said one person was in moderate condition and a second person had minor injuries.

St John was called to the incident on Barrett Rd in Temple View at 2.43pm.

One ambulance and one manager responded.

More to come.