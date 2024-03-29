Two people are reportedly injured after a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, near Wellsford, north of Auckland. Video / Supplied

Two people have been injured after a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, near Wellsford, north of Auckland.

The vehicles caught fire after the crash, sending plumes of black smoke across the highway. A witness said she saw other motorists pouring water on a man on the ground.

Police said the crash occurred at 4.07pm near McPherson Way.

Witness Dion Parkes told the Herald they were about a minute behind the crash.

“There was a dude covered in burns, there was blood everywhere. People were pouring water on him. It was absolutely horrific.

“It was T-bone. Both vans collided with each other and burst into flames pretty much immediately.

“I reckon about about 10-20 people had pulled over. People were stopping in the middle of the road, didn’t know what to do.

”Some people were running to help, others were sitting in their car. There was one person standing out of the car, screaming and waving at vans.”

Parkes said they had the window of their vehicle down and the heat of the crash while driving by was “quite intense”.

People were getting angry because the traffic had stopped.

”I was just cruising slowly and I had one guy come boosting around past me. ‘Slow down dude, a crash just happened.’”

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said response staff were called to a two-vehicle crash and two trucks from Wellsford Fire Brigade were in attendance, assisting police and ambulance staff.

SH1 WELLSFORD - SERIOUS CRASH - 4:40PM, FRI 29 MAR

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said SH1 is currently under stop/go traffic management south of Wellsford township, near Wayby Station Rd.

“Expect delays through the area and consider using SH16 as an alternative route at this time.”