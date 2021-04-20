Two injured after car crashes into house in Mayfair, Hastings

Two people were injured after a car crashed into a house in Mayfair, Hastings, on Tuesday night.
Emergency services were called to the two-car crash on Karamu Rd about 6.30pm.
Police said two cars were involved in a crash, which ended with one of the cars crashing into a house.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand said those involved were able to walk away from the crash.
A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries.
A second person suffered minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.
Two fire trucks from Hastings, an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.
On Wednesday morning, emergency services were called to a crash that partially closed State Highway 50.
Police said a car had crashed down a bank on SH50, between Glencoe Station Rd and Creek Rd, about 6.50am.
A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a rapid response vehicle attended, but nobody was injured.
A police spokeswoman said the vehicle was towed and the road was fully reopened by 8.05am.
Three fire trucks also attended the scene.