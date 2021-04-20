Two injured after car crashes into house in Mayfair, Hastings

Two people were injured after a car crashed into a house in Mayfair on Tuesday night. Photo / File

Two people were injured after a car crashed into a house in Mayfair, Hastings, on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash on Karamu Rd about 6.30pm.

Police said two cars were involved in a crash, which ended with one of the cars crashing into a house.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said those involved were able to walk away from the crash.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries.

A second person suffered minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

Two fire trucks from Hastings, an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

On Wednesday morning, emergency services were called to a crash that partially closed State Highway 50.

Police said a car had crashed down a bank on SH50, between Glencoe Station Rd and Creek Rd, about 6.50am.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a rapid response vehicle attended, but nobody was injured.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle was towed and the road was fully reopened by 8.05am.

Three fire trucks also attended the scene.