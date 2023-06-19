Te Whatu Ora tells surgeons to consider ethnicity in prioritising patients, AT rolls out a new city parking plan and Prince Harry's court case costs UK taxpayers £1m in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / New Zealand Herald

A stolen vehicle that went on a suburban circuit at high speeds across Auckland ended up crashing into a bus stop and another vehicle after a kilometres-long bid to flee police.

A man and a woman have been arrested following the incident, which unfolded mid-morning on busy central city streets.

Police say the pair reached dangerous speeds and it is incredibly lucky, given the extremely dangerous manner of driving, that no one was injured.

Inspector Daniel Meade said police were made aware of a stolen vehicle in Mt Wellington area around 10.10am.

“The occupants soon became aware of police presence in the area, and it began to drive at speed towards the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

“At no point did police engage in a pursuit with the vehicle.”

Police, with the overhead assistance of Eagle, tracked the vehicle as it drove in a reckless manner through Penrose, Greenlane and Remuera, Meade said.

“Despite efforts to spike the vehicle, it has continued to travel through Newmarket towards St Lukes and Western Springs.

“Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop near Fairlands Road, when it collided with a bus stop, and hit a vehicle belonging to a member of the public.

“Thankfully, while those members of the public are shaken, they have not been injured.”

Meade said this was “incredibly lucky” given the extremely dangerous manner of driving witnessed by police and the community this morning.

Charges were being considered for the duo, Meade said.

“We thank motorists for their patience while this matter was resolved.”

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.



