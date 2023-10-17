Two young men are facing charges following a fleeing driver incident which kept Auckland police busy for almost two hours last night.

Police were given a tour of Auckland by the pair, who will both appear in court today on multiple charges.

An 18-year-old male will appear in Auckland District Court charged with failing to stop, reckless driving, possessing a knife in a public place, and breaching community detention.

A 19-year-old male charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle will also appear in Auckland District Court today.

The chase began when police located a vehicle of interest near Khyber Pass at around 6pm, which had been involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Albany earlier in the day.

Auckland City West’s acting prevention manager inspector Ivan Sarich said police units found the vehicle heading south on the Southern Motorway at Greenlane.

“The Police Eagle helicopter has continued to observe the vehicle, which has then been signalled to stop by Police near Hill Road.”

The driver failed to stop and sped on the wrong side of the road to try to evade police, continuing towards Papakura before getting onto State Highway 20 and heading back towards the city.

“On a number of occasions the vehicle has driven on the wrong side of the road and at excessive speeds,” Sarich said.

The vehicle then drove onto State Highway 16 before getting on to the Northern Motorway and heading over the bridge.

The police chase came to an end when the vehicle was caught by police spikes in Papatoetoe.

“After driving around the shore it headed back into the city and then south again, ending up in Papatoetoe where units have successfully spiked it at the intersection of Great South Road and Grande Vue Road.

“Police quickly took two people into custody without incident.”

