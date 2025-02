Economists confident in 50-point OCR cut, 10-step energy plan proposal, and possible cuts to university funding.

Fire crews are battling a large fire that has spread to two neighbouring homes in Auckland.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Colin Underdown said crews are responding to a blaze involving the two homes in Milldale.

Underdown said firefighters responded to multiple calls regarding a house fire in Wainui at 11.21am.

The blaze was started in a two-storey house on Lees St before spreading to a neighbouring single-storey home.