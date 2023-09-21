Police are investigating after shots were fired at two homes in Ōtara and Māngere overnight. Video / Supplied / Dean Purcell / NZ Herald

A man has described hearing a flurry of gunshots and running after a neighbouring home was shot at in a drive-by incident.

Police are hunting for the offenders after homes in Ōtara and Māngere were shot at in two separate incidents overnight.

Police and investigators were still scoping the property for clues on Tyrone St, Ōtara earlier today.

A nearby homeowner, who the Herald has chosen not to name, said he heard at least three gunshots and then saw someone running down the driveway.

“They jumped into their getaway car and drove off.”

He said there was one person who shot at the house and another waiting in the car on the street.

Police confirmed a shooter fired multiple shots at the residential address at 9.44pm on Wednesday.

The man said he had been living in the area for 10 years, but admitted he didn’t feel very safe after the incident.

“[My family] stayed at my sister’s house last night because they were shaken.”

He said the person living in the property that was shot at had only been there for a few months and kept to themselves.

“A person has discharged several rounds from a firearm into the property, some of which went inside the building,” police said in a statement.

Police investigate a drive-by shooting at Tyrone St, Ōtara. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Thankfully, no one inside was hit or injured. The offender decamped in a vehicle and police were unable to track it.”

Officers with torches could be seen combing the ground during the night of the shooting.

Hours after the Ōtara shooting, in the nearby suburb of Māngere several shots were fired through a bedroom window and at a car outside the house on Idlewild Ave.

Police were called to the shooting at 1.29am and photos show two bullet holes high up in the house’s windows while the car’s rear window was shattered.

“A person has discharged several rounds from a firearm into the property, striking the front door and windows, but again, no one inside was hit or injured.

“The offender fled the scene in a vehicle, and police were unable to locate it.”

During the daytime, several police were on guard at the property as police emergency tape covered the scene.

A shattered window of a car outside the home in Māngere. Photo / Dean Purcell

A shattered window of a car outside the home in Māngere. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police confirmed they were working to determine if the two incidents were linked.

“There will be a notable police presence in both areas today as we work through our investigations.”

Police said they are in the early stages of their investigation and are limited in what they can say.

“We will look to update media proactively when we are able.”



































