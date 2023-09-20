Houses in Ōtara and Māngere were shot at in two separate incidents overnight.
Police are searching for a shooter who fired multiple shots at a residential address on Tyrone St, Ōtara.
Police attended the address at 9.45pm after shots were fired at the rear address.
Officers with torches could be seen combing the ground following the shooting.
Hours later in the nearby suburb of Māngere several shots were fired through a bedroom window and at a car outside the house on Idlewild Ave.
Police were called to the shooting around 1.30am. Photos show two bullet holes high up in the house’s windows while the car’s rear window was shattered.
The Herald has requested comment from police including whether they believe the two incidents are related.