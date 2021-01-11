Two Hawke's Bay waterways groups receive $4.14m government funding

The Tukipo Catchment Care Group have received $2.04m for treating water quality issues in the Tukipo catchment. Photo / Paul Taylor

The region's rivers, streams and wetlands will benefit after two Hawke's Bay projects received over $4 million of Government funding to clean up and protect waterways.

The funding forms part of the Ministry for the Environment's $36m freshwater improvement scheme announced by Environment Minister David Parker.

More than 400 jobs will be created nationwide across 19 projects nationwide that will be launched during the second quarter of this year.

The Tukipo Catchment Care Group have received $2.04m for treating water quality issues in the Tukipo catchment, while $2.1m will go to Pōrangahau Catchment Group for restoration of the Pōrangahau River.

The Pōrangahau group's 'Taurekaitai ki Te Paerahi' project will take a coordinated kotahitanga approach with landowners and community to deliver improved water health and biodiversity outcomes for the Pōrangahau Catchment.

The Pōrangahau River has one of the highest rates of sediment contamination in New Zealand, impacting heavily on water and ecosystem health.

The project will include the development of a Catchment Management Plan, accelerating efforts to address soil erosion and the protection and revegetation of priority catchment waterways through a targeted riparian planting programme.

Pōrangahau Catchment Group chairperson Gretchen King said securing the funding enables the group to "fast-track the journey we've begun".

"We are lucky enough to have an amazing community who are passionate about our little slice of paradise and the health of our catchment," she said.

The project will also include workshops to promote industry best practice and planning sessions to prioritise on-farm actions for improving water health and biodiversity, including the Pōrangahau estuary and dune ecosystems.

Tukipo Catchment Care Group chairperson Colin Tyler said the funding will help to ease pressure on farmers.

"To be able to have some practical work done on the ground will be well received and we're extremely grateful," he said.

"The majority of the funding will be used to provide practical advice to farmers and get on-farm actions. We want to make sure land owners are getting advice around what to plant, where, how to look after those."

The recent funding forms part of the wider Jobs for Nature scheme – a $1.24bn programme that manages funding across government agencies to benefit the environment, people and the regions and is part of the Covid-19 recovery package.

Other areas set to benefit from the funding include the Gisborne, Bay of Plenty, Rangitikei, Canterbury, Nelson, Northland, Taranaki and Otago.