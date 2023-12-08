Meliame Fisi'ihoi was killed at her home on January 15, 2020. Photo / Police

By RNZ

Three men have been convicted over the murder of a South Auckland grandmother.

Meliame Fisi’ihoi was killed in her home in Calthorp Close in Māngere in January 2020 when she answered a knock at her window.

On Wednesday, Viliami and Falala Iongi were found guilty of her murder in the High Court at Auckland.

Manu Iongi was found guilty of manslaughter.

Viliami and Falala were also found guilty of reckless discharge of a firearm, as well as wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to a separate incident in December 2019.

The trio will be sentenced in February.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua, of Counties Manukau Police, said the Operation Truro team worked tirelessly to put those responsible before the court.