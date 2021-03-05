Two dogs narrowly escape danger while on an adventure

The beloved pets were found wandering the roadside near Karapiro. Photo / Supplied

On an adventure without their owner, two lucky dogs narrowly escape danger on State Highway 1.

When driving south on State Highway 1 near Karapiro Senior Constable Ali Methven spotted two dogs wandering with no owner in sight.

The pair were spotted on February 26 on the grass verge.

Methven looked in the rear vision mirror and saw two little dogs standing near the road getting ready to cross.

Just before the two pups were about to cross, a truck and trailer swerved fortunately missing the dogs.

"The truck driver was safe enough in doing this," Methven said.

"It caused the dogs to run off the road and into the driveway entrance."

Methven couldn't leave the dogs alone in such dangerous area.

Pulling over to the side of the road, he made the decision to try to get them home safely.

Calling the dogs over to him, one leaped into the passenger seat and the other dog quickly followed behind.

Methven loaded the two dogs into his car and went on the search for the pair's rightful owner.

He then came across a woman leaving a driveway at Karapiro who recognised the dogs.

She then directed him to the owner.

Luckily, the Senior Constable was able to reunite the two dogs with their owner who was "very thankful".

After a day full of adventure the two dogs made their way back with their owner who said she was relieved to have her dogs back, saying the "dogs are like her children".