A family playing at Ranui Domain watches as a dirtbike speeds through the park, being pursued by the police helicopter overhead. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have impounded two dirt bikes and taken two people into custody following an incident in the West Auckland suburb of Hobsonville.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of dirt bike riders riding dangerously in the Hobsonville area at 5.10pm.

It’s understood police took two people into custody and impounded two bikes.

An NZME photographer said the police eagle helicopter was watching the dirt bikes from above as they sped through reserves and alleyways and streets of Ranui.