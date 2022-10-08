Two dead in two separate crashes in Taupō

Two people have died following two crashes in the central North Island.
Just before 9pm on Saturday night, police were called to a crash on Ruapehu St in Atiamuri, Taupō.
"The crash involved a single motorcycle, understood to have collided with the barrier," police said in a statement this morning.
"Sadly, the rider passed away at the scene."
The road has reopened after a scene examination by the Serious Crash Unit.
Another person has also died following a two-vehicle crash on Acacia Bay Rd, police said.
The second crash happened around 10.40pm.
"One person passed away at the scene and another was transported to hospital in a serious condition," police said.
The road is closed, but is expected to reopen soon.