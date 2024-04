TVNZ staff will learn their fate as job cut meetings loom, a warning as the Government looks at our gun laws and weather warnings in place. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Two people have died after a crash on an off-road track in Nelson.

Police were alerted to the crash in Mount Richmond Forest Park about 11pm yesterday.

Two died at the scene.

“Police extend our condolences to their friends and family during this difficult time,” a spokesman said.

Police are investigating the circumstances.