A car collided with a tree near Ahipara shortly before midnight. Photo / File

Two people have died in a car crash in the Far North overnight, taking the holiday road toll to 20 as the official period ends this morning.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd in Ahipara shortly before midnight.

A police spokesperson said the car collided with a tree.

“Two occupants died at the scene and the third was taken to hospital,” they said.

“The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.”

The Christmas/New Year holiday road toll period ended at 6am.

The crash pushed to road toll to 20, the highest in four years.