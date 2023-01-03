Voyager 2022 media awards
Two dead after car collides with tree in Northland, holiday road toll highest in four years

A car collided with a tree near Ahipara shortly before midnight. Photo / File

Two people have died in a car crash in the Far North overnight, taking the holiday road toll to 20 as the official period ends this morning.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd in Ahipara shortly before midnight.

A police spokesperson said the car collided with a tree.

“Two occupants died at the scene and the third was taken to hospital,” they said.

“The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.”

The Christmas/New Year holiday road toll period ended at 6am.

The crash pushed to road toll to 20, the highest in four years.

