The serious crash unit is investigating the cause of the crash. File photo/SunLive.

The serious crash unit is investigating the cause of the crash. File photo/SunLive.

Two people are in critical condition following a crash in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Hot Springs Rd at Tahawai, near Katikati, at 9.15pm.

“Two people received critical injuries when the vehicle they were in left the road and flipped down a bank into a paddock,” a police spokesperson said in a statement to SunLive.

“The vehicle came to rest about 200 metres down a slope.”

Police said a passenger in the vehicle was ejected during the crash.