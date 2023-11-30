Two critically injured in single-vehicle SH1 crash in Far North

The accident happened on SH1 at Hukerenui in the Far North. Photo / Google

Two people have suffered critical injuries in a serious single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in the Far North.

Police have confirmed the incident in Hūkerenui was reported around 5.05pm on Thursday.

They say initial indications suggest two people have received critical injuries.

The road is partially blocked, and while traffic is free-flowing, motorists are advised to expect some delays in the area while emergency services work at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.



