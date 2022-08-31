Emergency services have responded to two crashes on Hawke's Bay highways on Thursday morning.
A St John spokesperson said St John received a call to an incident in Waipunga, Hawkes Bay at 8.14am, reported as a single-vehicle crash.
A crash blocked a southbound lane of the Hawke's Bay Expressway, at the Meeanee Rd on-ramp.
The St John spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 8.49am, where one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle treated one person in a moderate condition.
Traffic on the southbound lane of the Hawke's Bay Expressway was backed up as of 8.55am - Waka Kotahi NZTA confirmed the crash was clear at 9.50am.
More to come