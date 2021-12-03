Two Covid-19 cases in Wairoa, Northern Hawke's Bay

Wairoa has two positive Covid cases. Photo NZME

There are two Covid-19 cases in the Wairoa District.

Hawke's Bay DHB Medical Officer of Health Nicholas Jones said the new cases are close household contacts of a previously reported case from outside of Hawke's Bay.

"It is standard procedure for the DHB to manage a small number of close contacts who are isolating at home in Hawke's Bay following exposure to cases outside the region. The new cases in the Wairoa District tested positive after a routine swabbing as a close contact.

"As they were already isolating, there is very little risk to the community," Dr Jones said.

"The public health team is working with the people involved and further household contacts who are all isolating safely. The whānau have been very helpful in supporting the case investigation and following public health advice."

Investigations to date have revealed no locations of interest. Further interviews and testing of close contacts will continue tomorrow (Saturday 4 December).

Dr Jones said it was important that anyone with cold or flu symptoms – even if they're mild – get tested for Covid-19.

People can get tested at Queen Street Practice in Wairoa either by appointment (ring to book 06 838 8333) or walk-in between 9am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Dr Jones said now was the time for unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated, to protect themselves, their whānau and their community.

People can also get vaccinated at Queen Street Practice in Wairoa between 1pm and 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.