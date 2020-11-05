Two children injured in serious Pukekohe crash

Ambulance officers are treating four patients: one with critical injuries and three with serious injuries. Photo / File

Two children have been injured, one critically, in a South Auckland crash.

Four people in total were hurt in the two-car smash on Paerata Rd (SH 22), Pukekohe, police say.

Emergency services were called to the smash around 5.15pm, with the crash blocking the road.

Three ambulances, two rapid response units and two managers were attending the incident, a St John spokeswoman said.

Ambulance officers were treating four patients: two with critical injuries and to with serious injuries, she said.

Two children were taken to hospital: one with critical injuries to Starship hospital, the other with serious injuries to Middlemore Kids First.

Another two patients were taken to hospital: one with critical injuries to Auckland City Hospital and one with serious injuries to Middlemore Hospital.

Cordons are in place between Adams Drive and Heights Rd. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, police said in a statement.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as there will be delays."