Bay of Plenty camper rescues injured pensioner after tornado hits Tauranga Bay Holiday Park

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A caravan was completely destroyed and a motorhome flipped with an elderly man inside as a reported tornado ripped through Tauranga Bay Holiday Park in Kāeo.

A camper brushed by a tornado has spoken of how he clambered on top of an overturned motorhome so he could help an injured pensioner inside.

And another has told the Herald how lucky he was to be away from his caravan when it was smashed apart.

Kerrin Mangos, of

