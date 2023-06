Police have been called to a crash in the Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

Two people have been injured in a two-car crash in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesperson said the first report of a two-car crash on Pyes Pa Rd in Ōmanawa was received just before 5pm.

There were no reports of the roads being blocked.

Inquiries were ongoing.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance spokeswoman said two people had suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Tauranga Hospital.