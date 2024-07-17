State Highway 8 has been closed following two serious crashes around 9am.

In a post on social media, the NZ Transport Agency for Canterbury and West Coast said “the road is now closed between SH8 Tekapo and SH80 Lake Pukaki, due to a serious crash near the intersection with Hayman Rd”.

Police confirmed two bus crashes happened about 100m apart, around 8.40am.

“There are multiple injuries, the extent of which is still being confirmed,” said a spokesperson.

The NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to avoid the area and consider delaying their journeys.