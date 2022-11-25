Police in Ōtara last night after celebrations by Toa Samoa supporters. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Celebrations by Toa Samoa supporters shut down Ōtara town centre in Auckland last night and resulted in police arresting three people.

The celebrations drew in a large number of supporters and cars but also led to some disorder, police said.

Two arrests were for disorder and one for assaulting police, a police spokeswoman said.

Police gathered in Ōtara last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

There were also reports of bottles being thrown at officers.

Extra police were called in, including some in riot gear.

The Police Support Unit helped other police to clear the area, a police spokeswoman said.



