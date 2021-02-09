Two arrested after armed police search residence of high-profile Waipawa gang member

Armed police were spotted conducting a pre-planned search warrant at a property in Waipawa, Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two people were arrested after armed police searched a house occupied by a high-profile Central Hawke's Bay gang member.

Police said a pre-planned search warrant was undertaken on the corner of Domain and Abbotsford Rds, Waipawa, about 12.30pm on Wednesday.

A number of armed police officers were observed at the scene.

Police said a number of items of interest were found at the property and two people were taken into custody on unrelated matters.

A police spokeswoman said further information will be made available in due course.