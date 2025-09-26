“Uterus haul.

“Maisie Xiaoli Walker-Suo.

“Perfect/clingy,” the Instagram caption read.

The post was flooded with comments from colleagues, fellow media stars and journalists.

Matty Mclean said: “SHE IS GORGEOUS! Breakfast’s Child’s child”.

Prominent journalist Miriama Kamo said: “She’s adorable. Nau mai ki te ao marama, e Maisie xx”.

Suo first shared her pregnancy news with a light-hearted Instagram post showing off her baby bump beside the couple’s dog, Kia, captioned: “Guess which one is neutered”.

TVNZ star Jenny Suo has revealed the exciting news of the birth of her baby girl, after a difficult battle with infertility. Photo / Instagram

Suo previously spoke to Woman’s Day about her struggles with miscarriage, fertility treatment and the emotional turmoil she experienced.

“I’ve always had such a firm belief that everything happens for a reason.

“And even though I wish we hadn’t gone through what we did, it’s left us in such an incredible place. We know that if we can get through that, we can get through anything,” she told Woman’s Day.

The pair who met almost seven years ago experienced a devastating miscarriage in recent years.

The couple turned to fertility treatment as they failed to conceive after a year of trying following the miscarriage.

When their first round of IVF resulted in no viable embryos, the pair experienced grief all over again, Woman’s Day reported.

“It was just bad news after bad news,” Suo recalled.

“I was starting to believe that nothing we tried would work.”

After another round of IVF, they finally had some good news. They had managed to create multiple healthy embryos.

After taking a trip to Japan to spend time together as a couple and “let off some steam” before undergoing an embryo transfer, she started to experience signs of pregnancy.

On New Year’s Eve 2024, the pair bit the bullet and finally decided to take a test to find out if their inkling was true.

The couple received a positive result almost straightaway.

“We both started crying,” Suo told Woman’s Day.

“I’m just so grateful for this. I have seriously loved every moment of this pregnancy.”

Her due date was reportedly September 3.

