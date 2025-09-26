Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

TVNZ’s Jenny Suo shares baby news after IVF challenges

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

TVNZ star Jenny Suo has revealed the exciting news of the birth of her baby girl, after a difficult battle with infertility. Photo / Instagram

TVNZ star Jenny Suo has revealed the exciting news of the birth of her baby girl, after a difficult battle with infertility. Photo / Instagram

TVNZ star Jenny Suo has revealed the exciting news of the birth of her baby girl, after a long and difficult battle with infertility.

The television reporter and presenter has previously opened up about how her journey to motherhood hasn’t always been smooth.

Just

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save