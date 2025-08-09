Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

TVNZ’s Jenny Suo opens up about pregnancy journey and IVF challenges

By Sophie Neville
Woman's Day·
8 mins to read

The TVNZ newsreader has always dreamt of being a mum. Photo / Amalia Osborne

The TVNZ newsreader has always dreamt of being a mum. Photo / Amalia Osborne

Becoming a mum has always been a dream close to broadcaster Jenny Suo’s heart.

And now, with just weeks to go until she and partner Michael welcome their much-longed-for baby girl, the countdown to parenthood feels every bit as magical as she’d hoped.

The couple’s journey hasn’t always been easy,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save