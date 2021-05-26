TVNZ staff told sexual harassment won't be tolerated in email from boss

TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick. Photo / Supplied

The chief executive of Television New Zealand (TVNZ) has emailed staff saying harassment will not be tolerated following multiple reports of misconduct at other media outlets.

This comes after the Herald revealed that five people have been reported for sexual harassment, sexual misconduct or sexism in the last five years at RNZ, and two women were sent inappropriate emails from NZME sports caster Martin Devlin.

In a copy of the TVNZ email seen by the Herald Kevin Kenrick said the organisation will not tolerate any form of harassment or inappropriate behaviour in the workplace, including discrimination, racial and sexual harassment.

"You have my assurance that should you ever report a concern about the behaviour of a co-worker, manager or client your complaint will be taken seriously, treated confidentially and investigated promptly and fairly."

Kenrick said any reported issue will be handed on a case-by-case basis and the resolution process agreed with by the complainant.

He also called for workers to "be mindful" of their own behaviour as what they may think is acceptable may not be for others.

He finished the email by stating that if they can, anyone with concerns should contact someone they trust in their business or contact him directly.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the organisation said it was committed to providing a work environment that is inclusive and respectful, and has zero tolerance for any form of harassment in the workplace.

"We're a big believer in the value of open conversations and recent media coverage of workplace harassment has prompted us to provide a reminder of our expectations and the processes we have in place to support our people."