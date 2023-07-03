With his cute toothy grin and sparkling blue eyes lighting up the room, Holt's little boy is a bundle of delight. Photo / Monty Adams

Kiwi broadcaster Hayley Holt is celebrating the first birthday of her son today, sharing photos of her boy eating cake to social media to mark the occasion.

“I love you Raven, thanks for choosing us,” Holt wrote about the much-longed-for baby she shares with her fiance Josh Tito.

In the Instagram post, Holt confessed 1-year-old Raven didn’t particularly enjoy his first birthday cake, but that was quickly remedied with a new toy and outfit.

Holt and Tito are celebrating their boy’s first lap around the sun three years after heartbreakingly losing their little boy Frankie Tai, who was stillborn in April 2020 when Holt was six months through her pregnancy.

Holt said in an interview with Woman’s Day in 2021 that despite the pain and grief the couple had been through, with the support of family, they managed to pick themselves up and carry on.

“It’s hard to explain, but it sort of shocked me into separating my feelings away from Frankie. It was realising that life might not be all great, but it has to go on and you have to accept the challenges. There’s no other option.

“I am trying to let go and trust in the universe,” she also shared. “Buying the house and settling into a life together has been very helpful for that. It’s a lovely feeling to be so settled.”

She told Woman’s Day her son had “healed her”.

“Motherhood has brought me so much joy. It’s forced me to let go of the negative stuff. If I’m carrying fears or if I’m feeling down, that’s just so unhelpful for him. He’s given me permission to be confident and sure. And having Raven means I can look forward to the future. I don’t need to worry any more,” Holt said.