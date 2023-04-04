TVNZ CEO Simon Power intends to step down at the end of June. Photo / Brett Phibbs

TVNZ CEO Simon Power intends to step down at the end of June. Photo / Brett Phibbs

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power is quitting and will step down at the end of June.

Power joined the broadcasting company at the end of December 2021 after leaving his role as Westpac New Zealand’s acting chief executive.

He was with Westpac for 10 years and before that spent 12 years in Parliament as a National Party MP.

There is currently no one set to take over the role, with TVNZ chair Andy Coupe saying the board would begin its search for a replacement in “due course”.

Power said it was a “tough decision to make, but it feels like the right time to finish”.

He was proud of what he achieved at TVNZ and called it exciting, challenging and “incredibly rewarding”.

“Most of all, I’ve loved getting to know and working alongside the talented and enthusiastic people that make Te Reo Tātaki such a special place to be a part of,” he said.

Power joined TVNZ as the recently scrapped public merger between TVNZ and RNZ was proposed. Coupe thanked him for steering TVNZ through a “period of change”.

“His strong leadership through the uncertainty that followed ensured the business remained highly engaged, ready to embrace new opportunities and focused on delivering for audiences and advertisers regardless of the outcome,” Coupe said.

Less than a month before the merger’s official start date of March 1, and after years of preparation and millions of dollars spent on private advisers and nine establishment board members, the Government called off the merger.

Instead, it was decided RNZ would be given additional funding, as would NZ On Air to support public media content.

The remaining funding for the merger would be redirected to other Government priorities.

For the transition time and to set up the new entity, $40 million had been set aside. Late last year, RNZ made public the staggering amounts given to private contractors, with contracts worth almost $9000 a week on average.

In a statement, Coupe spoke at length regarding Power’s achievements through his tenure at TVNZ, including securing rights for New Zealand cricket for “the first time in decades”.

“Importantly, Simon has also led the strategic work on TVNZ’s future.

“The strong foundations he has built will undoubtedly help TVNZ meet its goal of becoming a world-class digital media organisation.

“The board would like to thank Simon for the significant contribution he’s made to TVNZ. Simon has led with integrity, and he will leave with the board’s best wishes.”