Turk's Poultry Farm whole smoked chicken recalled over safety fears

A batch of Turk's Poultry Farm-branded whole smoked chicken has been recalled.

Batch 6728, with a best-before date of 3/2/2021, should be returned as some chickens may be undercooked, New Zealand Food Safety said tonight.

"[The] affected product should not be consumed. There have been no reports of associated illness, however, if you have consumed any this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice."

The affected product is sold at supermarkets in the North Island only and hasn't been exported, New Zealand Food Safety said.

Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.