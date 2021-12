The crash involved a utility vehicle on State Highway 1, just north of Tūrangi on Sunday. Photo / NZME

Police have named the pedestrian who died following a crash in Tūrangi.

He was Shannon Joseph Wheoki, 31, of Tūrangi.

The crash involved a utility vehicle on State Highway 1, just north of the town on Sunday.



Police extended their condolences to his whānau and friends at this difficult time.



Inquiries into the incident were ongoing.