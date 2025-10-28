Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tunnel break through milestone for Mt Messenger Bypass project

RNZ
5 mins to read

NZTA project manager Caleb Perry at Mt Messenger bypass tunnel. Photo / RNZ

NZTA project manager Caleb Perry at Mt Messenger bypass tunnel. Photo / RNZ

By Robin Martin of RNZ

A significant milestone has been reached in the Mt Messenger Bypass Te Ara o Te Ata project on State Highway 3 in Taranaki.

A 110 tonne excavating machine, called Hinetūparimaunga, has broken through at the northern end of the project’s 235m-long

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save