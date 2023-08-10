Te Ara o Te Ata – Mt Messenger bypass: crane project wins national award

One of the tower legs being lifted into place.

One of the tower legs being lifted into place.

Te Ara o Te Ata-Mt Mesenger bypass has received a national accolade.

The cableway project, delivered by Mt Messenger Alliance (Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Downer, HEB Construction, Tonkin and Taylor and WSP), won the Project of the Year Award at the annual Crane Association of New Zealand’s awards.

Ben Jones of Alliance subcontractor Independent Crane Services was presented with the Crane Association of New Zealand’s prestigious Project of the Year Award.

Ben Jones (right) is congratulated on the award by Alliance manager Tony Pink.

Mt Messenger project spokesman Caleb Perry says the achievement is a testament to the team’s planning and flawless execution during the lifting into place of the four 28-metre tower legs of the project’s groundbreaking cableway structure.

“Te Ara o Te Ata is proudly raising the bar in construction, safety, and environmental standards and this award acknowledges the project’s dedication to excellence. The 1.1km cableway is an integral part of the project, which will create a safer and more resilient 6km section of State Highway 3 in North Taranaki, carrying workers and equipment into the remote heart of the project that would otherwise be inaccessible.”