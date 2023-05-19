Tsunami threat being assessed after magnitude 7.7 quake hits north of New Zealand

The region at risk of a possible tsunami after a magnitude 7.7 quake hit near the Loyalty Islands this afternoon. Image / Google

Officials are assessing the risk of a tsunami hitting New Zealand in the coming hour after a massive magnitude 7.7 quake north of New Zealand this afternoon.

The quake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands just before 3pm.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned waves reaching 30cm to 1 metre above the tide level are possible for some coasts of New Zealand.

For Vanuatu, locals are being warned that waves of 1 to 3 metres above the tide level are possible for some coasts.

Australia on #Tsunami Watch after magnitude 7.6 #earthquake near Southeast of Loyalty Islands. Potential threat for #LordHoweIsland. Latest info here: https://t.co/Tynv3ZQpEq. pic.twitter.com/RlP5ntbfKS — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) May 19, 2023

The National Emergency Management Agency said it was assessing whether a tsunami had been generated and if it posed a risk to New Zealand.

RNZ reporting a tsunami threat has been issued for Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia.

The warnings were issued just after 3pm by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre

We are assessing whether the M7.7 SOUTHEAST OF LOYALTY ISLANDS earthquake poses any tsunami threat to New Zealand. If a tsunami has been generated it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 1 hour hours. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) May 19, 2023

The National Emergency Management Agency said if a tsunami had been generated it was not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least one hour.