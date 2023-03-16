The 53-year-old defendant went on trial in the Whanganui District Court on Monday but changed his plea and admitted two charges of unlawful sexual connection on Wednesday afternoon.

The 53-year-old defendant went on trial in the Whanganui District Court on Monday but changed his plea and admitted two charges of unlawful sexual connection on Wednesday afternoon.

Warning: this article discusses sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.

A trusted grandfather figure as pleaded guilty to charges of sexually abusing a young girl in his care.

The 53-year-old defendant, who has name suppression, went on trial before a judge and jury in the Whanganui District Court on Monday.

He entered not-guilty pleas to six charges, four of unlawful sexual connection, and one each of indecent assault and rape, as the hearing, which was set down for four days got underway.

However, on Wednesday afternoon the defendant changed his plea and admitted to two charges of unlawful sexual connection.

His victim was aged between 7 and 9 years old when the abuse occurred.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing on July 21, when an application to dismiss the remaining charges would be made.

The offending was alleged to have taken place after the girl went to live with the man, who used to be in a relationship with her biological grandmother, in a South Taranaki town between 2015 and 2017.

Later after the victim, who legally can’t be named, returned to live with her mother she found the courage to disclose what she had been through after attending a class on how to recognise sexual abuse.

A police investigation was launched and the defendant was later arrested and charged.