Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Trucks topple on state highways as gales blow: Trucking Association says to plan trips carefully

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A truck blown off the road on State Highway 2 near Takapau on Tuesday.

A truck blown off the road on State Highway 2 near Takapau on Tuesday.

Truck drivers are being urged to plan their routes carefully and heed weather forecasts after at least three trucks were blown off New Zealand’s highways in the past two days.

A Mainfreight truck’s trailer rolled on State Highway 8 south of Tekapo as winds gusted up to 140km/h yesterday, another

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save