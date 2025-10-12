The scene of a multiple vehicle accident on the Hawke's Bay Expressway in February 2024. Caleb Baker (inset) died in the accident. Main photo / Crown Law Office
The family of a young man killed when a phone-distracted truckie ran into the back of his work ute say her release after serving just nine months in prison is “impossible to comprehend”.
Truck driver Sarah Hope Schmidt was released from Arohata Women’s Prison roughly one-third of the way throughher jail sentence of two years and four months for killing Caleb Baker and injuring another motorist.
Baker’s uncle, Shane Taurima, said learning that Schmidt was out on parole was “deeply shocking and retraumatising”.
“We’re devastated. Nine months for taking a life is impossible to comprehend,” he said.
After starting on her return journey down the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, she was still using her phone when she ploughed her 30-tonne Volvo truck into the back of Baker’s Toyota Hilux, which was at the rear of a stationary queue of traffic.
In the 16 seconds before the collision, a dashboard camera captured Schmidt looking at her phone on 10 separate occasions, for between half a second and two seconds at a time.
“I particularly note that at least one other death has occurred in a motor vehicle crash since Mr Baker’s death, where another truck driver was distracted when using a mobile phone while driving,” the coroner said.
Whānau ‘blindsided’
Shane Taurima said Baker’s whānau were “blindsided” to learn from a reporter last week that Schmidt had been freed.
They had not been contacted by police, the Parole Board, or the Department of Corrections.
“We have always respected the justice process, but this experience has left us questioning how victims and their whānau are treated,” Taurima said.
“Caleb was only 22. He had his whole future ahead of him.
“This decision has left our whānau heartbroken and questioning whether victims and their families truly matter in this system.”
Schmidt has been disqualified from driving for three years.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of frontline experience as a probation officer.