Truckie Sarah Schmidt, who killed Caleb Baker on Hawke’s Bay Expressway, released from prison after nine months

Ric Stevens
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The scene of a multiple vehicle accident on the Hawke's Bay Expressway in February 2024. Caleb Baker (inset) died in the accident. Main photo / Crown Law Office

The family of a young man killed when a phone-distracted truckie ran into the back of his work ute say her release after serving just nine months in prison is “impossible to comprehend”.

Truck driver Sarah Hope Schmidt was released from Arohata Women’s Prison roughly one-third of the way through

