A truck driver who spent more than a third of her driving time using her phone in the two hours before she caused a fatal crash has been sent to prison. Ric Stevens breaks down the sequence of events on that fatal morning and describes the impact it has had on Caleb Baker’s friends and family.
Truck driver Sarah Schmidt left her home in Dannevirke about 5.38am on the day she killed Caleb Baker.
About three minutes later, driving north, she reached into the centre console of her Volvo truck and trailer unit, picked up her phone and unlocked it by scanning her face.
One minute after putting it down, at 6.33am, Schmidt picked it up again and typed on it using her right thumb.
She then sent another Snapchat message before putting the device down as she approached roadworks at 6.36am.
Karakia said in court
Uncle Shane Taurima was invited to start the court appearance by saying a karakia and leading Baker’s whānau in waiata.
Schmidt stood silently in the dock, completely isolated by new glass security screens from her supporters behind her in the public gallery and the judge, counsel and officials before her in the body of the courtroom.
Taurima detailed Baker’s whakapapa – he was a descendant of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu and Rongomaiwhahine. The hard-working young man carried the mana of his ancestors with pride.
Taurima addressed the court and the defendant with eloquence.
Jada Baker told the court she shared a tight, unbreakable bond with her brother.
“Caleb was a giant teddy bear who had the utmost respect for his elders and was very protective of those that were younger and/or smaller,” she said.
“He was the apple of his grandparents’ eye and was loved and respected by everyone in our whānau and community.”
Baker died on Jada’s 21st birthday. She had been excited that morning as the family planned to celebrate at the Napier Tech clubrooms that evening. He had awarded himself the honour of pouring a yard glass for his sister.
“I was scurrying for the door when the annual call from my brother to wish me a happy birthday came in,” Jada told the court.
“Despite being late I answered, and I’m so grateful that I did, because this would be the last time I would hear my brother’s voice.”
At 7.09am she put it down briefly again while negotiating the intersection between Links Rd roundabout near Napier, but three minutes later she kept it in her hand as she negotiated the Taradale Rd intersection.
She sent five more Snapchat messages and was talking on a voice call with her phone on speaker as she completed her run to the Port of Napier.
‘Senseless loss’
Janice Stevens, Baker’s mother, addressed her comments to Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Napier courtroom.
“Your Honour, I stand before you today, shattered and forever changed, as I attempt to put into words the unbearable pain and anguish that has consumed my whānau and I, since the senseless loss of my precious son.”
Baker was her shining light, her reason for being.
“His infectious smile, his belly laughs, his kind heart and his boundless potential have been cruelly stolen from us,” she said.
“The thought of living without him is a constant, suffocating weight that I fear I will never be able to escape.”
Baker’s mother said that the day of his funeral was a testament to the “incredible impact” he had on many lives.
People from all walks of life, from different circles, came to honour him.
“Any mother would be proud, but I was especially proud of the beautiful, kind-hearted and vibrant son I had,” Janice said.
Southern run begins
Schmidt unloaded at Napier port, before loading another container and setting out on her southward journey at 7.34am.
For the next 11 minutes she continued to interact with her phone, listening and replying to voice messages, keeping the device in her hand as she negotiated the intersections that led her back onto the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.
It shows she looked at her phone for up to 1.7 seconds at a time. She sometimes looked at the road for a fraction of a second before shifting her gaze back onto her device.
Six seconds before impact, the queue of vehicles stopped on the expressway comes into view, but Schmidt was now looking at the road for less than half a second at a time while travelling at more than 80kmh.
Two seconds before impact, she looked up. At this moment, she was doing 86kmh.
She started to react and applied the brakes but it was too late.
At the point of impact, her 30-tonne truck was still moving at 76kmh.
Baker’s stationary white Fulton Hogan ute was shunted into a red car immediately in front of him. He suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
