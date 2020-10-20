Truck fire causes rush-hour mayhem on busy Auckland road

A major Auckland road was blocked after a truck burst into flames at rush hour this morning. Photo / NZTA

Motorists are being warned to expect delays getting into the city this morning after a truck burst into flames near Pt Chevalier.

Waka Kohati NZTA said a truck caught alight travelling on Great North Rd near the motorway interchange at Waterview around 8am.

Traffic is gridlocked from the fire back to New Lynn, nearly 6km.

Thick smoke was billowing from the burning engine of the lorry, which was blocking a lane of the busy suburban road.

UPDATE 8:10AM

One lane is now open past the fire scene (towards Pt Chev). Allow extra time for ongoing delays through the area until vehicle recovery is fully completed. ^TPhttps://t.co/xD6bZ2Ii9K — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 20, 2020

Emergency services blocked Gt North Rd while they put out the blaze.

The transport agency said a lane heading to Pt Chevalier had since reopened but said there would be major delays for motorists driving through the area until the damaged lorry was towed away.