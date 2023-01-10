A North Waikato truck driver has been charged after a cyclist was killed in central Hamilton last year. Photo / Kzenon

A truck driver has been charged after a cyclist was killed in a crash in Hamilton.

Jessica Jacqueline Moser, 28, died in the crash which happened at the intersection of Tristram and London Sts about 8am on June 27 last year.

A 35-year-old north Waikato man has been charged with careless driving causing Moser’s death.

He was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning but his first appearance was administratively remanded off until February 1.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of three months’ prison or a $4500 fine.

Moser’s death was the only cyclist death to occur in the Waikato in 2022, and the first on the district’s roads since that of cycling advocate Tim Hope, 76, in July 2020.

Overall, in 2022, about 15 cyclists were killed on the roads nationwide, a sharp rise from that of 2021, when seven cyclists were killed across the country, followed by 11 in 2020.