A truck flew through the air and left a trail of destruction before coming to a forced halt in Dunedin’s Octagon on Saturday morning.
The Pioneer Energy truck was carrying woodchips, which were scattered in heaps around the devastated vehicle.
A police spokesperson said police were notified of the single-vehicle crash around 7.30am.
“Ultimately the truck came down Stuart truck and failed to turn at the Octagon.”
Initial indications are that the crash may have followed a medical event, the spokesperson said.
No other injuries have been reported.
The truck caused extensive damage in the area, crashing through fencing, destroying a bench, knocking bark of a tree, and damaging Octagon’s awning.
The truck driver has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.
The road through the Octagon remained closed at 11am.