A truck flew through the air and left a trail of destruction before coming to a forced halt in Dunedin’s Octagon on Saturday morning.

The Pioneer Energy truck was carrying woodchips, which were scattered in heaps around the devastated vehicle.

Initial indications are that the driver suffered a medical event, police say. Photo / Ben Tomsett

A police spokesperson said police were notified of the single-vehicle crash around 7.30am.

“Ultimately the truck came down Stuart truck and failed to turn at the Octagon.”

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.30am. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Initial indications are that the crash may have followed a medical event, the spokesperson said.

No other injuries have been reported.

A truck left a trail of destruction in Dunedin's Octagon on Saturday. Photo . Ben Tomsett

The truck caused extensive damage in the area, crashing through fencing, destroying a bench, knocking bark of a tree, and damaging Octagon’s awning.

The narrowly missed the Robbie Burn's statue, going airborne before coming to a stop. Photo / Ben Tomsett

The truck driver has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

The road through the Octagon remained closed at 11am.