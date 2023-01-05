An ambulance and police are attending a scene at a Wellington New World where a truck has crashed into the back of the building.

Multiple emergency service vehicles were called to a Wellington supermarket this morning after a ute ploughed into the side of a New World store.

The Wellington City supermarket near Wakefield St and Cambridge Terrace received damage to its brick wall exterior.

The crash occurred about 10.40am, according to police.

An ambulance and police responded to the crash at New World in Wellington city. Photo / Azaria Howell

Ambulances were at the scene, but police reported nobody was seriously injured during the crash.

A video taken at the scene of the crash suggests the ute accelerated up a bank neighbouring a nearby road.

Bricks and debris are scattered around the ute.

Police have cordoned off the site with tape.