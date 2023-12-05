The truck ended up in a ditch on State Highway 3 near Pākaraka. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are responding to a truck crash on State Highway 3 near Pākaraka, northwest of Whanganui.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of a truck crashing into a ditch on SH3 around 8am.

Hato Hone St John said one ambulance responded.

A person was treated at the scene and transported to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said a full rescue response was sent to the scene.

Two trucks from Whanganui, one from Waverley and one from Pātea responded.

However, no one was trapped in the vehicle so the assistance of Fenz personnel was not required.

Police said traffic management personnel appeared to be on-site assisting.

