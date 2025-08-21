Cameras on the New Zealand Transport Agency’s website show the carnage, with a street light felled by the incident, debris over the road and queues piling up behind the accident.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Michael Anderson said one person was “heavily trapped” in the tipper truck and firefighters were working to extricate them.

They sent two rescue tenders and one heavy rescue truck at 8.41am.

The crash has happened near the SH16/SH18 northern interchange.

A crash on the North Western motorway has snarled traffic in both directions.

A bystander at the scene said the truck appeared to have mounted the concrete median barrier.

He said there were five fire trucks, one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle on the scene, and firefighters were working to free the driver from the cab.

New Zealand Transport Agency's traffic cameras. Photo / NZTA.

He said they were using cutting tools on the cab’s roof to extract the person.

All city-bound lanes had been closed despite the crash happening on the other side of the motorway, and traffic was backed “as far as the eye could see” in both directions.

Police and St John have been approached for comment.

According to Google Maps, traffic is backed up for about 2.5km heading into the city.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - CRASH - 9AM

Due to a crash, the right lanes are BLOCKED between Brigham Creek Rd and Hobsonville Rd. Pass with extra care and expect DELAYS. ^SG pic.twitter.com/fWR7zUoDxf — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) August 21, 2025

- More to come