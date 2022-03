Emergency services were called to reports of an overturned truck on private property. Photo /NZME

One person has died after a truck crash on private property near Whakatāne.

Emergency services were called to reports of an overturned truck on private property on Mottram Rd, Nukuhou shortly before 8am.

A person died at the scene, police said.

WorkSafe has been advised.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner.

The Coroner will release their finding in due course.