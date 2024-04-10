A large truck has become stuck on a hairpin on Cove Rd, Mangawhai, blocking both lanes.

Civil Defence and police are warning motorists to “expect significant delays” after a huge truck got stuck on a hairpin on a Brynderwyns detour route in Mangawhai in Northland.

Truck and trailer units are banned from using the Cove Rd detour route through Mangawhai and Langs Beach since SH1 over the Brynderwyns closed for urgent repairs on February 26.

But that didn’t stop one truckie from trying his luck today.

Police said the crash, between Tuaraki Rd and Bream Tail Rd, was reported around 11.30am and the truck is currently blocking both lanes.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays following a crash in Whangārei this morning,” police said in a statement.

“No injuries have been reported at this stage but motorists are advised to expect significant delays while the scene is cleared. Diversions are in place.”

A Whangārei District Council spokeswoman said Fulton Hogan has three heavy recovery units on the way and are in the process of closing Cove Rd.

The VMS [variable message signage] boards will be put up “to let people know before they get onto the route”, she said.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s journey planner is advising motorists to “use the other SH1 alternative route via Paparoa Oakleigh Rd”.

The Northern Advocate understands the driver has organised a tow truck but it’s likely to be an hour away.

Trucks and truck and trailer units up to 50 tonnes are allowed on Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, however larger trucks are supposed to be using the SH14 and SH12 detour through Dargaville during the 10-week Brynderwyns closure.

