Motorists are being urged to explore Northland and have an adventure while the Brynderwyn Hills are closed from February 26 until May 12.

Motorists are being urged to explore Northland and have an adventure while the Brynderwyn Hills are closed from February 26 until May 12.

Motorists are being urged to “explore Northland and have an adventure” while State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn Hills is closed from February 26 until May 12.

Detour routes and dates for the looming SH1 Brynderwyns closure have now been confirmed by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) which is closing the vital transport link to undertake critical restoration work following storm damage last year.

NZTA today announced the state highway will be closed from 12.01am on February 26 until 11.59pm on March 27, opening for six days over the Easter period from 12.01am on March 28 to 11.59pm on April 2.

The road will then close again from 12.01am on April 3 until 11.59pm on May 12 to complete the remaining work that requires a full closure.

NZTA director regional relationships Steve Mutton said detour routes were “progressing well” and were on schedule.

Crews had been preparing SH12 and SH14 for heavy vehicles while working closely with the Northland Transportation Alliance on local detour routes for light vehicles, including Cove Rd and Paparoa Oakleigh Rd.

High productivity motor vehicles (HPMV) must use SH12/14, which is also the suggested detour route for heavy vehicles.

Local detour routes via Cove Rd through Mangawhai, Waipu and Langs Beach, or Paparoa Oakleigh Rd are recommended for light vehicles.

“We recognise these detours will take longer, especially for freight, which is why we will be working as quickly as possible to carry out this important work,” Mutton said.

“We encourage people to use it as an opportunity to explore Northland and have an adventure while travelling along the scenic routes.

“The suggested detour via SH12 and SH14 offers some great places to stop along the way and the Cove Rd route provides a great opportunity to take a break and enjoy beaches on their travels.”

Mutton said there would be some night works in the Brynderwyn Hills ahead of the road closure, but the road would be open and would operate under stop/go traffic management.

People are urged to drive to the conditions over the summer and keep a lookout for roadworkers.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.