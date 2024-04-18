The truck company has apologised after one of their drivers got stuck on a Brynderwyns detour route that is currently banned for truck and trailer units.

The truck company whose driver crashed on a banned Brynderwyns detour route in Northland has publicly apologised on social media for “a significant error of judgment”.

The truck drove through checkpoints along Cove Rd in Mangawhai last week and became stuck on a hairpin bend, blocking both lanes for hours.

Truck and trailer units are banned from using the detour route during the 10-week closure of SH1 over the Brynderwyn hills.

In a Facebook post, Unite Logistics said it acknowledged “the inconvenience and distress caused ... and apologise on behalf of our Unite Logistics team”.

The company said a significant error of judgement caused a great inconvenience to those in the area.

“As a commercial operator, we ensure our drivers are trained and act with public safety as their priority.

“We also ensure our fleet is suited to application, is compliant and operated in accordance with NZ Road regulations. Unfortunately ...we let ourselves down.”

Unite Logistics said it was grateful no one was hurt or any damage occurred as a result.

Whangārei District Council [WDC] confirmed it won’t be taking any action following the crash.

A WDC spokeswoman said it was “an error of judgment which is unlikely to be repeated by the company”.

“Not every incident which is considered an offence is appropriate for prosecution or further action.”

Council said the trucking company had cooperated fully and publicly apologised.

“Council will instead work with the company ... as a means of educating other heavy vehicle users of the risk of not complying with the restriction”.

The confirmation comes after police also said they would not act.

A police spokeswoman said: “Taking into consideration the circumstances of the crash, police have reviewed the matter and at this stage, no charges will be laid”.

Langs Beach resident Peter Harris said traffic management people working on Cove Rd tried to stop the truck at the Mangawhai checkpoint and turn it around.

“But the truck [driver] ignored them and just drove through.”

Harris said his friend was behind the truck but didn’t get stuck “because they knew what was going to happen and turned around”.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.