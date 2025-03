Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A truck has broken down on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, causing significant delays for motorists.

The breakdown occurred between Kennedy Rd and the Meeanee Rd overbridge, police said.

“The southern lane is completely blocked and there is significant traffic in the area. Towing is being arranged for the truck and could take up to an hour.

“Motorists heading south between Napier and Hastings are asked to take alternative routes in the meantime.”